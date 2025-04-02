Left Menu

Outrage Over Woman's Murder Sparks Calls for Stronger Women's Safety Measures

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and MLC V Kalyani criticize the NDA government for its failure to protect women following a woman's murder in Visakhapatnam. They demand immediate action and enforcement to curb violence. Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu orders an inquiry into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 02-04-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 21:16 IST
Former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed profound shock and distress at the murder of a 43-year-old woman in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

The alleged assailant, Naveen, reportedly killed N Lakshmi and injured her daughter Deepika over unreturned affection, triggering outrage and an outcry for enhanced protection of women.

Reddy criticized the NDA coalition government as negligent and ineffective in dealing with crimes against women, urging prompt action to reduce violence and strengthen safety protocols.

Echoing similar concerns, YSRCP MLC V Kalyani highlighted the unchecked rise in crimes against women, notwithstanding the existence of initiatives like the Shakti app.

The Shakti app's SOS function alerts the nearest police station and emergency services to the user's location for quick intervention, designed to protect women in perilous situations.

Kalyani condemned the NDA government for its failure to ensure women's safety and called for stringent enforcement coupled with accountability.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu demanded a thorough investigation into the incident, directing officials to enforce stringent measures against the accused while assuring medical care for the injured victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

