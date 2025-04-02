Businessman's Mysterious Disappearance Sparks Candle March in Delhi

A 35-year-old Delhi businessman named Sagar has reportedly been kidnapped from the Tilak Nagar area, according to local police officials. The victim, who manages a hotel on lease, was declared missing on March 26, prompting the filing of an FIR.

In efforts to gather potential leads, the police are actively collaborating with the complainant. Authorities are regularly updating those involved about the investigation's progress, emphasizing their commitment to resolving the case.

In response to Sagar's abduction, the local traders' association has organized a candle march from Subhash Nagar Chowk to Tilak Nagar Police Station, seeking justice and raising awareness about the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)