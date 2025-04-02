Left Menu

Amit Shah on Waqf Bill: Clarity Amid Confusion

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the Lok Sabha on the Waqf amendment bill, emphasizing that vote banks are being created through fear among minorities. He affirmed that the bill is intended to ensure proper property administration and not a means of religious discrimination or conversion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 21:54 IST
Amit Shah on Waqf Bill: Clarity Amid Confusion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah strongly emphasized that the creation of vote banks is being attempted by instilling fear among minorities regarding the Waqf amendment bill. He delivered a pointed speech in the Lok Sabha, clarifying that this legislation aims to administer Waqf properties accurately and is not rooted in religious discrimination.

During the debate, Shah criticized the 2013 amendment to the Waqf Act, labeling it as a tool for appeasement prior to elections. He highlighted that the Narendra Modi government is firmly against enacting laws for vote-bank politics, asserting that laws are for justice and the welfare of the populace.

Shah reassured that no citizen would be harmed due to their religion, and stressed that religious conversion should not be motivated by greed or fear. Additionally, he outlined that the Waqf Board will continue to handle religious donations exclusively, without interference in Muslim religious activities, while ensuring proper property maintenance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025