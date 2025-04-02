Amit Shah on Waqf Bill: Clarity Amid Confusion

Union Home Minister Amit Shah strongly emphasized that the creation of vote banks is being attempted by instilling fear among minorities regarding the Waqf amendment bill. He delivered a pointed speech in the Lok Sabha, clarifying that this legislation aims to administer Waqf properties accurately and is not rooted in religious discrimination.

During the debate, Shah criticized the 2013 amendment to the Waqf Act, labeling it as a tool for appeasement prior to elections. He highlighted that the Narendra Modi government is firmly against enacting laws for vote-bank politics, asserting that laws are for justice and the welfare of the populace.

Shah reassured that no citizen would be harmed due to their religion, and stressed that religious conversion should not be motivated by greed or fear. Additionally, he outlined that the Waqf Board will continue to handle religious donations exclusively, without interference in Muslim religious activities, while ensuring proper property maintenance.

(With inputs from agencies.)