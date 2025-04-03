Left Menu

EU's Unified Strength in Trade Tariff Talks

Germany's Economy Minister, Robert Habeck, calls for a cohesive European Union response to U.S. trade tariffs, emphasizing the power of the EU's single market. Habeck highlights that Europe's unified approach is essential in leveraging economic strength against trade challenges.

Robert Habeck
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck emphasized the necessity of a united front from the European Union in response to U.S. trade tariffs, during a statement issued on Thursday.

Habeck asserted that the EU's strength lies in its unmatched single market, urging member states to leverage this collective economic power.

He further stressed that a cohesive strategy is pivotal for Europe to navigate and counteract trade challenges effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

