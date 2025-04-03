Left Menu

Bomb Scare in Bihar Village Sparks Panic Amid Land Dispute

Three crude bombs found outside a house in Bihar's Araria district caused panic, believed to be linked to a land dispute. Two arrests were made as both parties in the dispute lodged complaints. Police defused the bombs and are investigating further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Araria | Updated: 03-04-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 12:28 IST
Bomb Scare in Bihar Village Sparks Panic Amid Land Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Residents of Bihar's Araria district were sent into panic when three crude bombs were discovered outside a house in Bochi village. The police reported that the explosive devices were situated in a bag outside the household on a Wednesday night.

Authorities suspect the bombs were placed to intimidate the residents due to a longstanding land dispute. In connection to the incident, two individuals, both relatives involved in the ongoing feud, were apprehended by the police.

The police confirmed that a minor scuffle had occurred between the involved parties the day before the discovery of the bombs. All the bombs were safely defused, and thorough investigations are being conducted while both parties have filed complaints against each other.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025