Bomb Scare in Bihar Village Sparks Panic Amid Land Dispute

Residents of Bihar's Araria district were sent into panic when three crude bombs were discovered outside a house in Bochi village. The police reported that the explosive devices were situated in a bag outside the household on a Wednesday night.

Authorities suspect the bombs were placed to intimidate the residents due to a longstanding land dispute. In connection to the incident, two individuals, both relatives involved in the ongoing feud, were apprehended by the police.

The police confirmed that a minor scuffle had occurred between the involved parties the day before the discovery of the bombs. All the bombs were safely defused, and thorough investigations are being conducted while both parties have filed complaints against each other.

(With inputs from agencies.)