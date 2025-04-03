Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Aims for Solar Power, Paperless Future

The Delhi Assembly plans to install 500 kVA solar panels within 100 days to cut electricity costs and promote solar energy. Additionally, efforts are underway to go paperless through the National e-Vidhan Application project. Recent sessions addressed budget discussions and political disruptions, emphasizing a shift towards sustainable practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 14:44 IST
Delhi Assembly Aims for Solar Power, Paperless Future
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Assembly aims to install solar panels with a capacity of 500 kVA in just 100 days as it seeks to reduce its monthly electricity bill by Rs 15 lakh. Speaker Vijender Gupta announced the initiative to encourage the adoption of solar energy and strive for zero electricity bills.

Gupta also highlighted plans for the Assembly to go paperless before the monsoon session, utilizing the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project. To support this digital shift, a media desk with 25 computers, internet, and printers will be established.

Noting the productive recent government sessions, including a seven-day budget session lasting 27.56 hours, Gupta advocated for political accountability and transparency. He criticized the Opposition's lack of participation in discussions and celebrated the Assembly's first Hindu New Year commemoration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025