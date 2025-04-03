Delhi Assembly Aims for Solar Power, Paperless Future

The Delhi Assembly aims to install solar panels with a capacity of 500 kVA in just 100 days as it seeks to reduce its monthly electricity bill by Rs 15 lakh. Speaker Vijender Gupta announced the initiative to encourage the adoption of solar energy and strive for zero electricity bills.

Gupta also highlighted plans for the Assembly to go paperless before the monsoon session, utilizing the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project. To support this digital shift, a media desk with 25 computers, internet, and printers will be established.

Noting the productive recent government sessions, including a seven-day budget session lasting 27.56 hours, Gupta advocated for political accountability and transparency. He criticized the Opposition's lack of participation in discussions and celebrated the Assembly's first Hindu New Year commemoration.

(With inputs from agencies.)