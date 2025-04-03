Netanyahu's Hungary Visit Amid ICC Controversy

Amid international controversy, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Hungary, receiving a warm welcome despite the International Criminal Court's (ICC) arrest warrant against him for war crimes.

This visit, only his second abroad since the warrant, was marked by Hungary's bold decision to initiate withdrawal from the ICC, stating it interferes with ongoing conflicts for political reasons.

Joined by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Netanyahu was honored in Budapest before engaging in talks. The visit underscores Hungary's defiance of the ICC, which challenges its obligations as a member state to arrest him.

(With inputs from agencies.)