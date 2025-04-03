Left Menu

Netanyahu's Hungary Visit Amid ICC Controversy

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel visited Hungary following an ICC warrant for his arrest. Hungary announced plans to withdraw from the ICC and honored Netanyahu with a grand reception. Talks between Netanyahu and Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán highlighted Hungary's defiance of the ICC despite previous membership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 03-04-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 14:59 IST
Amid international controversy, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Hungary, receiving a warm welcome despite the International Criminal Court's (ICC) arrest warrant against him for war crimes.

This visit, only his second abroad since the warrant, was marked by Hungary's bold decision to initiate withdrawal from the ICC, stating it interferes with ongoing conflicts for political reasons.

Joined by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Netanyahu was honored in Budapest before engaging in talks. The visit underscores Hungary's defiance of the ICC, which challenges its obligations as a member state to arrest him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

