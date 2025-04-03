DMK Leader Demands Katchatheevu Retrieval

DMK leader T R Baalu labeled the 1974 and 1976 transfer of Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka unconstitutional, urging the central government for immediate action to reclaim the islet. He raised the issue during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly, led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, passed a resolution unanimously on Wednesday, pressing the central government to repossess Katchatheevu. Baalu cited a Supreme Court order underscoring the necessity for parliamentary approval in land cessions.

Baalu emphasized the criticality of Katchatheevu as a livelihood source for Tamil Nadu fishermen, deeming the lack of parliamentary involvement in its cession unacceptable.

(With inputs from agencies.)