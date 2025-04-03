Left Menu

Chadha Proposes Using Starlink Approval as Bargaining Chip Against US Tariffs

AAP's Raghav Chadha suggested in Parliament withholding approvals for Elon Musk's Starlink as leverage to renegotiate US tariffs impacting India's economy. Communication Minister Scindia responded with a consumer-focused approach, emphasizing security for satellite networks. Despite Starlink's global presence, India remains a vital market for global data businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 16:18 IST
Chadha Proposes Using Starlink Approval as Bargaining Chip Against US Tariffs
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move during Parliament's Question Hour, Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha proposed withholding approvals for Starlink satellite internet services as a negotiation tool to challenge the 27% tariffs imposed under former US President Donald Trump on Indian goods.

Highlighting the adverse effects of these tariffs on India's GDP, Chadha expressed concerns about the economic strain, cautioning over a potential GDP loss of 50-100 basis points. He called for leveraging India's strategic position to renegotiate terms with the US.

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia countered by outlining a citizen-centric approach to satellite services, upholding strict security regulations. India's competitive data market remains a lucrative opportunity for global businesses, reflected in recent deals made to bring Starlink services to the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025