Chadha Proposes Using Starlink Approval as Bargaining Chip Against US Tariffs

In a bold move during Parliament's Question Hour, Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha proposed withholding approvals for Starlink satellite internet services as a negotiation tool to challenge the 27% tariffs imposed under former US President Donald Trump on Indian goods.

Highlighting the adverse effects of these tariffs on India's GDP, Chadha expressed concerns about the economic strain, cautioning over a potential GDP loss of 50-100 basis points. He called for leveraging India's strategic position to renegotiate terms with the US.

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia countered by outlining a citizen-centric approach to satellite services, upholding strict security regulations. India's competitive data market remains a lucrative opportunity for global businesses, reflected in recent deals made to bring Starlink services to the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)