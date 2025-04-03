Chadha Proposes Using Starlink Approval as Bargaining Chip Against US Tariffs
AAP's Raghav Chadha suggested in Parliament withholding approvals for Elon Musk's Starlink as leverage to renegotiate US tariffs impacting India's economy. Communication Minister Scindia responded with a consumer-focused approach, emphasizing security for satellite networks. Despite Starlink's global presence, India remains a vital market for global data businesses.
- Country:
- India
In a bold move during Parliament's Question Hour, Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha proposed withholding approvals for Starlink satellite internet services as a negotiation tool to challenge the 27% tariffs imposed under former US President Donald Trump on Indian goods.
Highlighting the adverse effects of these tariffs on India's GDP, Chadha expressed concerns about the economic strain, cautioning over a potential GDP loss of 50-100 basis points. He called for leveraging India's strategic position to renegotiate terms with the US.
Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia countered by outlining a citizen-centric approach to satellite services, upholding strict security regulations. India's competitive data market remains a lucrative opportunity for global businesses, reflected in recent deals made to bring Starlink services to the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)