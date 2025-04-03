Left Menu

Odisha's Revenue Shortfall: A Minor Mineral Misstep

The Odisha government faced a revenue loss of Rs 864.45 crore in the minor mineral sector from 2015-16 to 2021-22 due to uncollected charges towards the District Mineral Fund and Environmental Management Fund. The Comptroller and Auditor General of India highlighted the lack of enforcement by authorities in collecting appropriate royalties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-04-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 16:36 IST
Odisha's Revenue Shortfall: A Minor Mineral Misstep
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has revealed a significant revenue shortfall for the Odisha government, amounting to Rs 864.45 crore from minor mineral sources between 2015-16 and 2021-22. In its latest report, the CAG attributes this loss to the government's failure to secure payments towards the District Mineral Fund (DMF) and Environmental Management Fund (EMF).

The report highlights that while authorities overseeing public projects deducted Rs 4,624.58 crore in royalties from contractor bills due to lack of valid transit passes, only Rs 21.25 crore out of Rs 399.91 crore was actually collected in 14 districts. In 16 other districts, no additional charges for DMF and EMF were collected at all.

The CAG criticized local tahsildars for this revenue lapse, pointing out their failure to demand additional charges from contractors. This oversight, involving non-production of valid documents for mineral procurement, led to the state's significant revenue shortfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025