Decisive Action Against Infiltration in Assam

Five infiltrators from Bangladesh were apprehended and deported from Assam's Sribhumi district. The move reflects the state government's commitment to preventing illegal entry, with over 320 deportations in seven months. Increased border vigilance by the BSF and Assam Police aims to ensure security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 03-04-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 16:52 IST
In a significant development, five infiltrators from Bangladesh were apprehended and subsequently deported from Assam's Sribhumi district on Thursday. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the operation, calling it a firm stance against infiltration.

The individuals, identified as Md Iman Mira, Md Naim Ahmed, Miyazaki Muhammad Rasel, Abdul Kalam Miya, and Md Munna, were intercepted by the Sribhumi police team. They were pushed back across the border as part of ongoing efforts to secure the region against illegal entry.

The Chief Minister also highlighted Assam's commitment to creating an infiltration-free state, noting that over 320 individuals have been deported in the last seven months. The BSF has heightened vigilance along the Indo-Bangladesh border following recent disturbances, with Assam Police maintaining high alert status to prevent illegal crossings.

