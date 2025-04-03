Left Menu

Katchatheevu: A Tiny Island Sparking Big Debates

The contentious issue of Katchatheevu, an islet transferred to Sri Lanka during Indira Gandhi's tenure, remains a focal point in Tamil Nadu. It highlights ongoing fishermen's rights disputes, with political entities seeking a resolution. Recent claims have reignited the debate, positioning it prominently in political discourse.

Katchatheevu: A Tiny Island Sparking Big Debates
Katchatheevu, the small islet in the Palk Strait, has once again become a significant topic of discussion, particularly concerning the rights of Indian fishermen. Tamil Nadu politicians are vocal about retrieving the island ceded to Sri Lanka in 1974 under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's rule, citing violations of traditional fishing rights.

In the political arena, the issue has transcended recurring debates, with the AIADMK accusing the DMK of inaction during its tenure. Notably, petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the ceding, and the Tamil Nadu Assembly has passed multiple resolutions urging central intervention to reclaim the islet.

Recent revelations based on RTI queries and political assertions have added new dimensions, with BJP's state president claiming premature sentiments to cede the islet. As the debate resurges, it fuels political narratives around national interest, significantly impacting impending electoral strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

