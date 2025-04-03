Haryana's Data-Driven War on Drug Smugglers

Haryana Police has embarked on one of its most determined anti-drug operations to date, utilizing a real-time list of 860 notorious drug smugglers. This strategic effort is designed to dismantle entrenched drug trafficking networks across the state.

Led by the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB), the initiative pivots from general enforcement to a focused, data-centric approach. 'The time for general strategies is over,' said DGP O P Singh, head of HSNCB, highlighting the targeted action against repeat offenders.

With 730 traffickers currently out of jail, Sirsa, Fatehabad, and Yamunanagar have become enforcement hotspots. The state uses digital platforms to ensure timely legal action and urges citizens to report drug activities, with non-compliance by officers seen as dereliction of duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)