Left Menu

Haryana's Data-Driven War on Drug Smugglers

Haryana Police initiates a decisive anti-drug operation using a live list of 860 repeat offenders. This strategic shift aims to disrupt drug trafficking networks, with 730 smugglers currently out of jail. Districts like Sirsa are focal points for enforcement, facilitated by digital platforms for legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-04-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 17:57 IST
Haryana's Data-Driven War on Drug Smugglers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Police has embarked on one of its most determined anti-drug operations to date, utilizing a real-time list of 860 notorious drug smugglers. This strategic effort is designed to dismantle entrenched drug trafficking networks across the state.

Led by the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB), the initiative pivots from general enforcement to a focused, data-centric approach. 'The time for general strategies is over,' said DGP O P Singh, head of HSNCB, highlighting the targeted action against repeat offenders.

With 730 traffickers currently out of jail, Sirsa, Fatehabad, and Yamunanagar have become enforcement hotspots. The state uses digital platforms to ensure timely legal action and urges citizens to report drug activities, with non-compliance by officers seen as dereliction of duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025