Tragic Trio: Separate Accidents Claim Three Lives
Three separate accidents claimed the lives of a lawyer and two others. Prashant Giri, a lawyer, was killed by an unknown vehicle. Raju, a laborer, died after his scooter skidded, and an unidentified man was struck by a train. The legal community mourns Giri's death.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hapur | Updated: 03-04-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 18:09 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events, three individuals, including a lawyer, lost their lives in separate accidents on Wednesday, according to police reports revealed on Thursday.
Authorities continue to investigate these incidents, with two bodies sent for post-mortem examinations, while a grieving family declined legal proceedings in one case.
The legal community in Hapur mourns the loss of lawyer Prashant Giri, highlighting the grim realities of road and rail safety that led to these untimely deaths.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jammu & Kashmir Government Examines Regularisation for 67,000 Daily Wagers
Omar Abdullah's Push for Streamlined Recruitment in J-K: Panel Set for Daily Wager Regularisation
Daily Wagers Protest in J&K: A Call for Long-Awaited Justice
Tensions Escalate in J-K Over Daily Wagers' Strike Amid Water Crisis