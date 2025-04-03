Tragic Trio: Separate Accidents Claim Three Lives

In a tragic turn of events, three individuals, including a lawyer, lost their lives in separate accidents on Wednesday, according to police reports revealed on Thursday.

Authorities continue to investigate these incidents, with two bodies sent for post-mortem examinations, while a grieving family declined legal proceedings in one case.

The legal community in Hapur mourns the loss of lawyer Prashant Giri, highlighting the grim realities of road and rail safety that led to these untimely deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)