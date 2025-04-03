Deputy Commissioner's Call for Trust and Cooperation in Churachandpur
Deputy Commissioner Dharun Kumar of Churachandpur urged residents to trust the district administration and security forces during a visit to relief camps. He emphasized cooperation to maintain law and order. Kumar also engaged with local communities to ensure access to essential services amidst ongoing relief efforts.
In a decisive move to bolster community trust, Manipur's Churachandpur Deputy Commissioner Dharun Kumar has called upon residents to place their confidence in the district administration and security forces. This appeal was issued on Thursday during a visit to relief camps in the Sangaikot and Saikot blocks, where internally displaced persons (IDPs) have found temporary refuge.
During his visit, Kumar attentively listened to the grievances of the displaced individuals and promised timely assistance. He stressed the critical need for cooperation from residents to ensure the maintenance of peace and order in the region.
Apart from the relief camps, Kumar made rounds to local villages, schools, and health centers to engage with the local community and guarantee that essential services remain available, particularly to the IDPs who have been significantly affected by the ongoing situation.
