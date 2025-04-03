Left Menu

Royalty Clash in Jaisalmer: MLA's Son Attacked

Bhawani Singh, son of BJP MLA Chotu Singh Bhati, was injured in an attack linked to a royalty collection dispute in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The incident occurred after Bhawani attempted to mediate a conflict between stone truck drivers and contractor staff. The police are currently investigating the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 03-04-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 18:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bhawani Singh, the son of Jaisalmer BJP MLA Chotu Singh Bhati, was injured in an altercation allegedly involving royalty collection contractors in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Thursday, according to local police reports.

The incident unfolded when Bhawani Singh, accompanied by his uncle and others, visited Kahla Fanta on Sam Road to address a dispute between a group of stone-laden truck drivers and members of the royalty contractor authority, led by Shaitan Singh.

During the confrontation, Singh sustained a head injury and later reported that Shaitan Singh and his associates attacked him. Police are examining claims that the contractors demanded illegal fees from the truck drivers, as the investigation continues.

