Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Waqf Amendment Bill in India

Abdul Rahim Rather, Speaker of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, criticized the Waqf Amendment Bill as unconstitutional. He argued that it violates religious freedom by interfering with Muslim personal law, inciting opposition from over 200 MPs. The Bill's intent to benefit Muslims is questioned by Rather.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 03-04-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 18:57 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Waqf Amendment Bill in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Abdul Rahim Rather, has voiced strong opposition to the Waqf Amendment Bill, labeling it a breach of constitutional religious freedoms.

Rather explained that the Bill contradicts Article 25, which ensures freedom of religion, and criticized it as an undue infringement on Muslim personal law. His statements came after more than 200 Members of Parliament opposed the Bill in the Lok Sabha.

Despite the government's assertion that the Waqf Bill aims to aid the Muslim community, Rather questioned its purpose, noting the community's predominant opposition and expressing doubt about its effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025