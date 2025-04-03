Controversy Erupts Over Waqf Amendment Bill in India

The Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Abdul Rahim Rather, has voiced strong opposition to the Waqf Amendment Bill, labeling it a breach of constitutional religious freedoms.

Rather explained that the Bill contradicts Article 25, which ensures freedom of religion, and criticized it as an undue infringement on Muslim personal law. His statements came after more than 200 Members of Parliament opposed the Bill in the Lok Sabha.

Despite the government's assertion that the Waqf Bill aims to aid the Muslim community, Rather questioned its purpose, noting the community's predominant opposition and expressing doubt about its effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)