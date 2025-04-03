Left Menu

Tragic Collision: CISF Constable's Reckless Driving Claims Life in Goregaon

A devastating accident in Goregaon resulted in the death of a woman and injuries to four others when a car driven by an allegedly intoxicated CISF constable crashed into an autorickshaw. The constable has been charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-04-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 19:03 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Goregaon early Thursday when a car rammed into an autorickshaw, resulting in the death of a woman and injuries to four others. The vehicle was driven by CISF constable Dhoondaram Premaram Yadav, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol, according to the police.

The deceased, Hazra Ismail Shaikh, 48, and her three daughters, Shaheen, Tariya, and Shireen, were passengers in the autorickshaw when Yadav's SUV collided with it. The driver of the autorickshaw, Sonu Yadav, also sustained injuries. The autorickshaw was heading to Malad, while the car was moving southbound at the time of the accident.

Authorities stated that Yadav lost control of his Scorpio SUV, causing it to hit a road divider before smashing into the autorickshaw. Shaikh succumbed to her injuries on the spot, while the other four were rushed to the hospital. Yadav has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other offenses under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act. He has been remanded in police custody for two days.

