Tragic Gas Cylinder Explosion Claims Lives in Jinsinangla

A devastating incident unfolded on Thursday afternoon when a gas cylinder explosion killed two young children and a calf in Jinsinangla village. The explosion occurred after a fire broke out in Jaipal Singh's hut, quickly engulfing the area, according to officials.

As villagers tried to control the spreading flames, the situation escalated when the gas cylinder exploded, tragically claiming the lives of Sumit, aged five, and his cousin Deepak, aged six. Firefighters who arrived on the scene managed to extinguish the fire, but the household belongings were entirely destroyed.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Mohit Singh confirmed the casualties and minor burns suffered by three individuals, who have since been treated and discharged. The government is preparing compensation for the affected families, with local police investigating the cause of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)