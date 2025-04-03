Hungary's ICC Withdrawal Amid Netanyahu's Bold Visit: A Historic Diplomatic Shift?
Hungary has initiated the process to leave the International Criminal Court (ICC) as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits, despite an arrest warrant from the court. Critics argue that Hungary's decision undermines its commitments and raises concerns about the ICC's impartiality in political matters.
- Country:
- Hungary
In a significant diplomatic maneuver, Hungary announced its intention to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC) during a visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This move follows the issuance of an ICC arrest warrant against Netanyahu for alleged war crimes in Gaza.
Prime Minister Viktor Orbán welcomed Netanyahu with military honors in Budapest, a gesture highlighting their strong alliance. Hungary's decision to leave the ICC, criticized for lacking impartiality, raises tensions within the European Union, where all members are signatories obligated to enforce court rulings.
The situation underscores a growing divide over the role of international judicial bodies in political conflicts, as Netanyahu's leadership faces growing challenges both domestically and internationally.
