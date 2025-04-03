Left Menu

Hungary's ICC Withdrawal Amid Netanyahu's Bold Visit: A Historic Diplomatic Shift?

Hungary has initiated the process to leave the International Criminal Court (ICC) as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits, despite an arrest warrant from the court. Critics argue that Hungary's decision undermines its commitments and raises concerns about the ICC's impartiality in political matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 03-04-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 19:06 IST
Hungary's ICC Withdrawal Amid Netanyahu's Bold Visit: A Historic Diplomatic Shift?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Hungary

In a significant diplomatic maneuver, Hungary announced its intention to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC) during a visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This move follows the issuance of an ICC arrest warrant against Netanyahu for alleged war crimes in Gaza.

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán welcomed Netanyahu with military honors in Budapest, a gesture highlighting their strong alliance. Hungary's decision to leave the ICC, criticized for lacking impartiality, raises tensions within the European Union, where all members are signatories obligated to enforce court rulings.

The situation underscores a growing divide over the role of international judicial bodies in political conflicts, as Netanyahu's leadership faces growing challenges both domestically and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025