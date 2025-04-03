Ravneet Kaur Takes Helm of NFRA: An Interim Leadership Move

Ravneet Kaur, who currently heads the Competition Commission of India (CCI), is stepping into a new role with the additional responsibility as interim Chairperson of the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA). This decision follows the March 31 retirement of Ajay Bhushan Prasad Pandey, who completed his three-year tenure.

Sources confirmed on Thursday that the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has entrusted Kaur with this role for a brief period starting April 1, 2025. Her leadership is expected to last for three months, until a regular incumbent is appointed or further directives are issued by the authorities.

The NFRA, established under the companies law in October 2018, plays a critical role in financial compliance. Historically, interim CCI appointments have filled the chairperson role, with Ashok Kumar Gupta serving until Pandey's appointment. Kaur's appointment follows this pattern of leveraging experienced CCI leadership.

