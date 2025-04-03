Left Menu

Ravneet Kaur Takes Helm of NFRA: An Interim Leadership Move

Ravneet Kaur, CCI chief, has been assigned as the interim Chairperson of the NFRA following the retirement of Ajay Bhushan Prasad Pandey. Kaur is set to lead the authority for three months starting April 1, 2025, until a new permanent chair is appointed or further orders are issued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 19:20 IST
Ravneet Kaur Takes Helm of NFRA: An Interim Leadership Move
NFRA
  • Country:
  • India

Ravneet Kaur, who currently heads the Competition Commission of India (CCI), is stepping into a new role with the additional responsibility as interim Chairperson of the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA). This decision follows the March 31 retirement of Ajay Bhushan Prasad Pandey, who completed his three-year tenure.

Sources confirmed on Thursday that the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has entrusted Kaur with this role for a brief period starting April 1, 2025. Her leadership is expected to last for three months, until a regular incumbent is appointed or further directives are issued by the authorities.

The NFRA, established under the companies law in October 2018, plays a critical role in financial compliance. Historically, interim CCI appointments have filled the chairperson role, with Ashok Kumar Gupta serving until Pandey's appointment. Kaur's appointment follows this pattern of leveraging experienced CCI leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025