Imprisoned Russian Dissident's Appeal Rejected Amid Controversy

A Russian court rejected the appeal of dissident Alexei Gorinov against a three-year sentence for "justifying terrorism." This sentence adds to his existing seven-year term. Gorinov's case draws attention due to concerns about his health and the questionable conditions of his imprisonment. He remains resilient despite adversities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 19:42 IST
A Russian court has turned down the appeal of Alexei Gorinov, a notable dissident, against a three-year prison term for "justifying terrorism," a charge he adamantly denies. This extends his existing imprisonment, stemming from a prior conviction for allegedly spreading misinformation about the Russian military's role in Ukraine.

The recent charges were controversially based on supposed comments made in conversations with inmates, which defense lawyers claim were recorded without consent to provoke political statements from Gorinov. His appeal was dismissed during a hearing conducted via video link, which was marred by technical issues that prevented the dissident from following the proceedings properly.

At 63, Gorinov is a significant figure among Russia's jailed critics, especially after an East-West prisoner swap released others like Vladimir Kara-Murza. Rights groups are particularly concerned about his health, highlighting issues such as lung problems and inadequate living conditions within prison. Despite these challenges, Gorinov continues to display resilience and humor, as illustrated by his recent battle over the return of confiscated cutlery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

