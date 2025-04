Inside the AgustaWestland Case: Poison Claims and Legal Battles in Tihar Jail

New developments in the AgustaWestland case emerged as Christian Michel James alleged a poisoning attempt inside Tihar Jail. Delhi's special judge Sanjeev Aggarwal instructed jail authorities to submit a detailed report by April 16, 2025, on the serious allegations made by James, who is embroiled in a high-profile bribery case.

Amidst his legal battles, James is reportedly suffering from post-surgery complications and requested medical attention at AIIMS. The court has ensured his medical needs are addressed promptly, setting a date for April 7. James, extradited from Dubai in 2018, remains concerned about his security despite receiving conditional bail from Delhi High Court.

Complicated by extradition details, helicopter purchase irregularities, and mounting security worries, James's case underscores the tensions between judicial proceedings and personal safety concerns. In facing bail conditions, James expresses reluctance, citing continued risks and confinement akin to a larger prison while pondering safer alternatives amidst judicial scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)