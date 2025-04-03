Left Menu

Amendment Marks Bold Reclaiming of Civilizational Roots

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma lauds the amendment to the Waqf Act as a decisive reclaiming of civilizational roots, crediting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi for their leadership. The Lok Sabha passed the contentious bill amid a lengthy debate, dividing opinions between the ruling NDA and the opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 03-04-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 20:43 IST
Amendment Marks Bold Reclaiming of Civilizational Roots
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed the recent amendment to the Waqf Act as a significant step in reclaiming India's civilizational roots. He emphasized that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's leadership and the overarching vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi exemplify a courageous and resolute New India.

Sarma reiterated on 'X' the transformative changes brought about by the central government, highlighting key moves such as the abrogation of Article 370, the Citizenship Amendment Act, and the abolition of Triple Talaq, underscoring a shift toward a Uniform Civil Code.

The Lok Sabha passed the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, after an extensive 12-hour debate. While the ruling NDA argued for the bill's benefits to minorities, the opposition labeled it as anti-Muslim, reflecting the sharp divide over the legislation's implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025