Amendment Marks Bold Reclaiming of Civilizational Roots
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma lauds the amendment to the Waqf Act as a decisive reclaiming of civilizational roots, crediting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi for their leadership. The Lok Sabha passed the contentious bill amid a lengthy debate, dividing opinions between the ruling NDA and the opposition.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed the recent amendment to the Waqf Act as a significant step in reclaiming India's civilizational roots. He emphasized that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's leadership and the overarching vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi exemplify a courageous and resolute New India.
Sarma reiterated on 'X' the transformative changes brought about by the central government, highlighting key moves such as the abrogation of Article 370, the Citizenship Amendment Act, and the abolition of Triple Talaq, underscoring a shift toward a Uniform Civil Code.
The Lok Sabha passed the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, after an extensive 12-hour debate. While the ruling NDA argued for the bill's benefits to minorities, the opposition labeled it as anti-Muslim, reflecting the sharp divide over the legislation's implications.
