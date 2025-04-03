Indian Army Launches Mountaineering Expeditions to Everest and Kangchenjunga

On April 3, 2025, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh officially flagged off three monumental mountaineering expeditions at South Block, New Delhi. These expeditions, led by the Indian Army, are set to showcase India’s leadership in high-altitude mountaineering and inspire the youth of the nation to pursue excellence through courage, dedication, and resilience.

The expeditions will target two of the world's most iconic peaks—Mount Everest (8,848 meters) and Mount Kangchenjunga (8,586 meters). The Indian Army’s Mount Everest expedition, consisting of 34 climbers, is set to take on the traditional South Col route, and will be led by Lieutenant Colonel Manoj Joshi. The team aims to reach the summit by May 2025, reflecting the Army’s capability in high-altitude operations.

Another significant expedition to Mount Kangchenjunga is a joint venture between India and Nepal. This Indo-Nepal expedition, featuring 12 climbers from the Indian Army and six from the Nepali Army, will be spearheaded by Colonel Sarfaraz Singh of the Indian Army. The team has been meticulously trained and prepared for the expedition, highlighting the collaborative efforts between the two nations in the field of mountaineering.

In addition, a special joint NCC (National Cadet Corps) expedition to Mount Everest will also commence this month. This team consists of five girl cadets, five boy cadets, four officers, and 11 permanent instructor staff. Led by Colonel Amit Bisht, the NCC expedition reflects the growing involvement of youth in extreme sports and challenges, aimed at fostering a spirit of adventure and discipline among India’s younger generation.

The expedition teams were warmly congratulated by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, who interacted with the climbers before their departure. The Raksha Mantri expressed his appreciation for their courage, determination, and the high levels of preparedness they have shown. He also highlighted the importance of these expeditions as a tool for inspiring the youth to pursue their dreams, showcasing India's prowess in mountaineering, and reinforcing the nation's commitment to excellence.

Notably, the flagging-off event was attended by several dignitaries, including Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Nepal's Ambassador to India Dr. Shankar P. Sharma, and other prominent civil and military officials. Their presence underscored the significance of the expeditions and the diplomatic and strategic ties between India and Nepal.

These high-altitude mountaineering efforts aim to set new benchmarks in the field and emphasize the Armed Forces' exceptional resilience and skill. By attempting these difficult summits, the Indian Army and the NCC not only aim to demonstrate their physical and mental fortitude but also to inspire future generations to embrace challenges and embody the indomitable spirit of excellence. The expedition is expected to garner significant attention, with the climbers’ achievements expected to serve as a source of pride and motivation for all Indians.

As the teams prepare to embark on these ambitious missions, their journey to the world’s highest peaks will be closely followed, with a shared vision of achieving glory and fostering a culture of perseverance and achievement.