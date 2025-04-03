Love, Loss, and Legal Battles: The IB Officer's Dilemma

An Intelligence Bureau officer, Sukanth Sukesh, has approached the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail as he faces allegations in the suicide case of his ex-girlfriend and colleague, Megha Madhusoodhanan.

Currently stationed at the IB office in Nedumbassery, Kochi, Sukesh filed the petition after suspicions emerged linking him to Megha's untimely death. A case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita was lodged by the Pettah Police, yet the nature of Megha's death is still under investigation.

Sukesh insists on his innocence, fearing wrongful implication under Section 108 of the BNSS. He claims their relationship was opposed by Megha's family, leading to her severe distress. Megha's father, however, disputes these assertions, challenging Sukesh's narrative in court.

