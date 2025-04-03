Sikkim's Journey to Secure ST Status for 12 Communities
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed hope that 12 communities in Sikkim will soon be granted Scheduled Tribes status by the central government. This recognition aims to secure their socio-political rights. A comprehensive ethnographic report will be prepared to support their inclusion.
- Country:
- India
Sikkim's Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed optimism that the central government will recognize 12 left-out communities as Scheduled Tribes (ST) in the Himalayan state soon.
This announcement was made during the conclusive meeting of the Sikkim High-Level Committee (SSHCL). The communities, sharing cultural and ethnic ties with Sikkim's indigenous populations, await legal and socio-political recognition.
Tamang emphasized the importance of this recognition, aiming to integrate the communities into India's socio-political landscape. The SSHLC plans to deliver an extensive ethnographic report, encouraging political and public support to achieve the goal. Additionally, deliberate engagement at the national level is planned to secure a successful outcome.
(With inputs from agencies.)
