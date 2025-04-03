Statue Vandalism Sparks Arrests in Batala

Authorities in Batala have arrested six individuals in connection with the alleged vandalism of a B R Ambedkar statue, a day after official denial of fresh damage claims.

The statue's damaged finger, discovered in Gurdaspur's Batala, triggered protests from Dalit groups, prompting police to act swiftly, seizing two vehicles as evidence and searching for a seventh suspect.

The incident adds to recent tensions in Punjab, following another act of defacement, with officials closely investigating potential motivations behind these escalating acts of statue vandalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)