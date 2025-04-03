Left Menu

Statue Vandalism Sparks Arrests in Batala

In Batala, six people were arrested for allegedly damaging a statue of B R Ambedkar. The incident triggered protests by Dalit groups, while authorities investigate possible motives. A previous claim suggested no recent vandalism, and similar events have occurred in Punjab recently, sparking widespread concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-04-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 21:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Batala have arrested six individuals in connection with the alleged vandalism of a B R Ambedkar statue, a day after official denial of fresh damage claims.

The statue's damaged finger, discovered in Gurdaspur's Batala, triggered protests from Dalit groups, prompting police to act swiftly, seizing two vehicles as evidence and searching for a seventh suspect.

The incident adds to recent tensions in Punjab, following another act of defacement, with officials closely investigating potential motivations behind these escalating acts of statue vandalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

