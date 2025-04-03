Left Menu

Deadly Dispute Erupts Over Bolivian Gold Mines

A violent confrontation between Bolivian miners over gold deposit rights resulted in six deaths and several missing individuals. The conflict involved local mining cooperatives and led to widespread damage, highlighting ongoing tensions and illegal practices within Bolivia’s mining sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 22:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A deadly clash between two Bolivian mining groups over gold exploitation rights has left six people dead, with others missing. The confrontation occurred in Sorata, about 150 kilometers from La Paz, as reported by Bolivian police.

Significant destruction followed, including machinery and fuel depots being blown apart with dynamite, according to Jhonny Silva from the Hijos de Ingenio Mining Cooperative. The outbreak of violence highlighted deep-rooted conflicts in Bolivia's mining sector, involving the Hijos de Ingenio and Senor de Mayo cooperatives.

Bolivia's mining industry operates under state, private, and cooperative divisions. Criticism has grown against cooperatives due to environmental harm and illegal activities that frequently lead to disputes with other miners and rural populations. The recent incident underscores the precarious nature of mining operations within the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

