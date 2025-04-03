Tensions Escalate: Israeli Strikes Target Syrian Capital
Israeli airstrikes targeted Kiswah, south of Damascus, in a move Israel dubs a warning to Syria's new Islamist leaders. The actions are part of an overnight escalation in military activity amid accusations that ally Turkey aims to dominate Syria politically.
Israeli forces launched airstrikes targeting Kiswah, located south of the Syrian capital, Damascus. This was confirmed by the state news agency on Thursday.
Overnight, Israel intensified its air campaign against Syria, positioning the strikes as a cautionary message to Syria's newly empowered Islamist leaders.
Concurrently, Israel accused Turkey of attempting to establish Syria as a Turkish protectorate, raising regional geopolitical tensions further.
