Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Israeli Strikes Target Syrian Capital

Israeli airstrikes targeted Kiswah, south of Damascus, in a move Israel dubs a warning to Syria's new Islamist leaders. The actions are part of an overnight escalation in military activity amid accusations that ally Turkey aims to dominate Syria politically.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 03-04-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 23:08 IST
Tensions Escalate: Israeli Strikes Target Syrian Capital
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Israeli forces launched airstrikes targeting Kiswah, located south of the Syrian capital, Damascus. This was confirmed by the state news agency on Thursday.

Overnight, Israel intensified its air campaign against Syria, positioning the strikes as a cautionary message to Syria's newly empowered Islamist leaders.

Concurrently, Israel accused Turkey of attempting to establish Syria as a Turkish protectorate, raising regional geopolitical tensions further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025