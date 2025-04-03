Left Menu

Businessman's Murder: A Grim Tale of Rivalry and Betrayal

Police are investigating the murder of Sagar Chouhan, a Tilak Nagar businessman, allegedly kidnapped and killed by former employers in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh. The rivalry arose after he and his brother left a hotel leasing business to start their venture, prompting threats from their envious ex-employers.

Updated: 03-04-2025 23:28 IST
In a shocking case of professional rivalry turned deadly, police are intensively searching for three former employers of a 35-year-old Tilak Nagar businessman, Sagar Chouhan, who was found murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district. Chouhan allegedly fell victim to a brutal crime orchestrated by his ex-employers after he launched his own business earlier this year.

According to the victim's brother, Jagbir Chouhan, tensions flared after the brothers parted ways from their employer, Amit, Ankit, and Sahil, who were all from the same village in Haryana and previously involved in a hotel leasing business together. Sagar's abandoned and wounded body emerged in Shamli, confirming the worst fears ignited by previous threats from the business adversaries.

The brothers ventured into the hospitality industry independently in January, operating three hotels, which allegedly incited hostility from the competition. Despite filing a complaint, official police action was criticized as delayed. Currently, the high-profile suspects remain elusive, with ongoing efforts to apprehend them and conclude the investigation.

