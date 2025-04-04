U.S. and China Focus on Reducing Military Tensions

Military officials from the United States and China convened in Shanghai this week for a crucial series of discussions. The U.S. military emphasized that these meetings aimed to reduce risky operations by Chinese military ships and planes, which have been a longstanding concern.

These semi-annual discussions form part of the military maritime consultative agreement, a key platform for communication between the two nations. These talks are particularly timely as the U.S. has repeatedly voiced concerns over China's aggressive aviation and maritime activities in the region.

Amid these talks, China conducted significant military exercises around Taiwan over two days, involving long-range, live-fire drills in the East China Sea, thereby escalating military activities and tensions in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)