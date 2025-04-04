Kurian Urges Return of Kerala Land Amid Waqf Board Dispute
Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian pressed for the return of land in Munambam, Kerala, to its original owners during a debate on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025. Residents claim wrongful ownership claims by the Waqf Board, despite having registered deeds and tax receipts.
In a heated session of the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian made a strong call for the restitution of land in Munambam, Kerala, which he argued has been unjustly claimed by the Waqf Board. This call was made amid discussions on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025.
Kurian emphasized the need for the Waqf Board to present legal documentation proving their ownership. He stated, "The rightful ownership of the land should be fully restored to the people of Munambam." He underscored the necessity for laws to align with constitutional principles protecting minority rights.
Residents of Cherai and Munambam villages in Kerala's Ernakulam district have accused the Waqf Board of illegal land claims, despite residents holding registered deeds and tax receipts. Kurian also highlighted that sections of the opposition aim to mislead Kerala's Muslims, whom he described as gentle and pious.
