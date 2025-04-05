UN envoy urges international support for West Africa and the Sahel

Leonardo Santos Simão highlighted the scale of the crisis affecting parts of the Sahel, where terrorist groups continue to wreak havoc, particularly in the Lake Chad Basin comprising Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria.

Mr. Simão, who heads the UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), witnessed the impact during a recent visit to the town of Bama in northeast Nigeria, home to some 300,000 people.

“Today, Bama has been devastated by Boko Haram, and it hosts vast camps of IDPs (internally displaced persons), including a school complex with some 100,000 displaced people,” he said, speaking via videoconference from Dakar, Senegal.

Security the top concern

He told ambassadors that stakeholders have stressed the need for continued diplomatic efforts and financial support to maintain the Joint Multinational Force (JMF), the only fully operational security entity in the region.

The force comprises five nations – Chad, Cameroon, Nigeria, Niger, and Benin – however, Niger recently announced its withdrawal.

“This announcement comes at a time when security is the main concern for the region, even though significant investments in military resources and cross border cooperation have been able to strengthen state authority in some parts of the central Sahel,” he said.

The envoy welcomed the emergence of new structures such as the anti-jihadist Joint Force, created last year by the Alliance of Sahel States, formed by Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

The force “contributes to stability and offers a context that is suitable to strengthening the state's presence,” he said.

Fragile political progress

Amid a context marked by tensions, some countries are taking steps to return to a semblance of normalcy.

“Mali has launched a disarmament, demobilization and reintegration (DDR) process, aiming to demobilize 3,000 former combatants, with 2,000 joining the Armed Forces,” he said.

Other nations, such as Guinea, where elections are expected by the end of the year, as well as Burkina Faso, where authorities said they control more than 70 per cent of the country, are attempting to restore stable governance through national consultations.

Mauritania’s President has also started a national dialogue with opposition parties. Meanwhile, in The Gambia, a recent meeting between President Adama Barrow and opposition leader Ousainou Darboe raised hopes that the country is heading towards the adoption of a new Constitution, consistent with its commitment to democratic reform.

Mr. Simão also focused on other pressing issues.

He said Côte d’Ivoire’s presidential election in October raises concerns about inclusivity, given the memories of previous electoral crises. Furthermore, in Guinea-Bissau “profound disagreements over the end of the current presidential term, the timing of 2025 elections, and legitimacy of state institutions pose serious risks for a peaceful process. “

Civilians on the front line

Meanwhile, civilians continue to bear the brunt of ongoing conflicts.

“I am concerned by reports of unarmed civilians being targeted in the fight against terrorism, which undermines the rule of law and counteracts efforts to combat violent extremism,” he said.

“Reports of human rights violations, including the silencing of activists, journalists and political leaders, persist,” he added.

Mr. Simão noted that thousands of schools remain closed due to insecurity, thus hindering development for young people. In this regard, he said UNOWAS will continue to advocate for the implementation of Security Council resolution 2601 (2021) on the protection of education in conflict.

Economic pressures are only exacerbating the situation in the region, with high inflation, increased debt and climate shocks reducing governments’ ability to invest in services and essential infrastructure.

“To beef up long-term resilience, comprehensive approaches are required and partnerships that prioritize macroeconomic stability and inclusive growth, as well as more robust economic governance,” he said.

Supporting women and youth

Mr. Simão also updated on efforts toward empowerment of women and young people.

“An increasing number of countries have also adopted laws to promote women's participation in politics and decision-making,” he said, citing Senegal and Ghana as examples.

He acknowledged, however, that implementation of national action plans “remains quite slow in many countries.”

Reasons for hope

While the situation in the region remains fragile, signs of calm are emerging. For example, he said Cameroon and Nigeria have reaffirmed commitment to resolving the remaining points of disagreement over their shared border.

Mr. Simão reiterated the importance of collective commitment to address the crises affecting West Africa and the Sahel.

“Eighty years after its creation, the United Nations remains more vital than ever," he said, calling on the international community to unite to serve the people of the region.