Turmoil at Wilson Center: Staff Dismissed Under Musk's Task Force Scrutiny
The Wilson Center in Washington has placed nearly all its employees on leave amid scrutiny by Elon Musk's government efficiency task force. This move affects about 130 staff, with only five members remaining due to congressional mandates. Private donations will be returned, and the institution's future is uncertain.
In a surprising turn of events, nearly all employees at the Washington-based Wilson Center have been placed on leave, as reported by the New York Times on Thursday. This development follows the scrutiny of the institution by Elon Musk's newly appointed government efficiency task force.
The Wilson Center, chartered by Congress in 1968, has around 130 staff members impacted by this decision, with employees blocked from their emails and facing imminent dismissal. Only five mandated positions, including a president and researchers on fellowships, are expected to remain.
The center's spokesperson and Musk's DOGE team have yet to comment officially. Meanwhile, the new president, Natasha Jacome, steps in as the center grapples with budget concerns and returned private donations, leaving its financial future uncertain.
