Left Menu

Turmoil at Wilson Center: Staff Dismissed Under Musk's Task Force Scrutiny

The Wilson Center in Washington has placed nearly all its employees on leave amid scrutiny by Elon Musk's government efficiency task force. This move affects about 130 staff, with only five members remaining due to congressional mandates. Private donations will be returned, and the institution's future is uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 08:17 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 08:17 IST
Turmoil at Wilson Center: Staff Dismissed Under Musk's Task Force Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising turn of events, nearly all employees at the Washington-based Wilson Center have been placed on leave, as reported by the New York Times on Thursday. This development follows the scrutiny of the institution by Elon Musk's newly appointed government efficiency task force.

The Wilson Center, chartered by Congress in 1968, has around 130 staff members impacted by this decision, with employees blocked from their emails and facing imminent dismissal. Only five mandated positions, including a president and researchers on fellowships, are expected to remain.

The center's spokesperson and Musk's DOGE team have yet to comment officially. Meanwhile, the new president, Natasha Jacome, steps in as the center grapples with budget concerns and returned private donations, leaving its financial future uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025