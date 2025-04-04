Heightened Security in Delhi Amid Waqf Bill Tensions

In response to the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill, security has been intensified in southeast Delhi to maintain order. Sensitive areas, including Jamia Nagar and the esteemed educational institute Jamia Millia Islamia, are under heightened security surveillance, an official announced on Friday.

To thwart any potential disturbances, Delhi Police, in collaboration with paramilitary forces, has escalated security across multiple sensitive zones. 'Overnight, we've boosted night patrolling and arranged for additional personnel,' revealed a senior police officer.

The Bill's passage in Parliament during the early hours prompted increased vigilance, ensuring peace and averting any untoward incidents in the city's vulnerable areas.

