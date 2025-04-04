Left Menu

Heightened Security in Delhi Amid Waqf Bill Tensions

Security measures in southeast Delhi, particularly around Jamia Millia Islamia, have been increased to prevent disruptions due to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Police and paramilitary forces are conducting enhanced night patrols and have increased deployments to maintain peace after the Bill's passage in Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 09:47 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 09:47 IST
Heightened Security in Delhi Amid Waqf Bill Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill, security has been intensified in southeast Delhi to maintain order. Sensitive areas, including Jamia Nagar and the esteemed educational institute Jamia Millia Islamia, are under heightened security surveillance, an official announced on Friday.

To thwart any potential disturbances, Delhi Police, in collaboration with paramilitary forces, has escalated security across multiple sensitive zones. 'Overnight, we've boosted night patrolling and arranged for additional personnel,' revealed a senior police officer.

The Bill's passage in Parliament during the early hours prompted increased vigilance, ensuring peace and averting any untoward incidents in the city's vulnerable areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025