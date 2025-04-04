Left Menu

Yasin Malik Defends Political Stance in Supreme Court Amidst Terror Allegations

Jailed JKLF chief Yasin Malik asserts his identity as a political leader and denies terrorism charges in the Supreme Court. Malik highlights dialogue with seven Prime Ministers and claims the government has not classified his group as terrorist under UAPA, challenging the narrative against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 13:50 IST
Yasin Malik Defends Political Stance in Supreme Court Amidst Terror Allegations
Yasin Malik
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal appearance, Yasin Malik, the incarcerated chief of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), firmly declared his status as a political leader, rejecting terrorism charges, during a Supreme Court hearing on Friday.

Malik emphasized his engagement with seven former Prime Ministers, highlighting that despite past associations, neither he nor his organization has been classified under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. He criticized the current government for reviving decades-old militancy charges, arguing this contradicts earlier ceasefire agreements.

Despite objections citing Malik as a security threat, the court permitted him to virtually cross-examine witnesses but denied his physical appearance in trials. These cases include the abduction of Rubaiya Sayeed and a 1990 shootout, as the CBI seeks trial transfers to New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025