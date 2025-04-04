Yasin Malik Defends Political Stance in Supreme Court Amidst Terror Allegations

In a significant legal appearance, Yasin Malik, the incarcerated chief of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), firmly declared his status as a political leader, rejecting terrorism charges, during a Supreme Court hearing on Friday.

Malik emphasized his engagement with seven former Prime Ministers, highlighting that despite past associations, neither he nor his organization has been classified under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. He criticized the current government for reviving decades-old militancy charges, arguing this contradicts earlier ceasefire agreements.

Despite objections citing Malik as a security threat, the court permitted him to virtually cross-examine witnesses but denied his physical appearance in trials. These cases include the abduction of Rubaiya Sayeed and a 1990 shootout, as the CBI seeks trial transfers to New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)