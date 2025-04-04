Warangal Court Bomb Threat: A Hoax Unveiled

A bomb threat via email led to a tense morning at the District Courts Building in Warangal, Telangana, on Friday. The police and a bomb disposal unit were quick to respond to the threat, which was sent to the judge's office and claimed that a bomb was set to explode in the courthouse complex.

Upon receiving the alarming message at approximately 10 AM, law enforcement agencies acted swiftly by deploying teams to conduct a meticulous sweep of the premises. A sniffer dog squad assisted the bomb disposal unit, ensuring that no corner of the building was overlooked. After an exhaustive search, the authorities concluded that the threat was a false alarm.

The police confirmed the threat to be a hoax and have registered a case to delve deeper into the source of the email. The investigation is ongoing as they seek to determine the intent and identity of the individual behind the scare.

(With inputs from agencies.)