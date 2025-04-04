DRDO and Indian Army Achieve Major Milestone with Successful Flight Tests of MRSAM

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Army have achieved a significant milestone in the development of India’s defense capabilities with the successful flight tests of the Army version of the Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM). Conducted on April 3 and 4, 2025, these four successful trials were carried out from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off the coast of Odisha, as part of operationalizing the advanced weapon system.

The missile was tested in real operational conditions, aiming to demonstrate its effectiveness against high-speed aerial threats. Each of the four trials proved successful, with the MRSAM intercepting and destroying its targets with pinpoint accuracy. The targets used for these trials included high-speed aerial objects at varying altitudes and ranges, including long-range, short-range, high altitude, and low altitude targets. These tests validated the missile's versatility and ability to handle multiple combat scenarios.

The tests were conducted under the supervision of senior DRDO and Indian Army officials, who closely monitored the operations. Data captured from a variety of high-tech instruments, including radars and electro-optical tracking systems deployed at the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, played a crucial role in validating the system's performance. These tests proved that the MRSAM is operationally viable and ready for deployment in the Indian Army's arsenal.

The missile system was tested in full operational conditions, highlighting the capabilities of the weapon system in realistic combat situations. It is designed to provide critical defense against aerial threats, including enemy aircraft, helicopters, and missiles, at medium ranges. The MRSAM integrates a range of components, including a multi-function radar, a command post, a mobile launcher system, and other support vehicles, all of which were thoroughly evaluated during the tests.

The trials were carried out by the Indian Army’s Eastern and Southern Commands, with full support and guidance from DRDO. The successful interception of the targets during these trials demonstrates the readiness of both Army Commands for the operational use of the system. This success paves the way for the operationalization of MRSAM in two regiments of the Indian Army, further enhancing the nation's defense capabilities.

Raksha Mantri (Defence Minister) Shri Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Indian Army, and the associated industries for their dedication and success in these flight tests. He emphasized that the successful trials have once again proven the system’s ability to intercept targets at crucial ranges and bolstered India’s defense infrastructure. He praised the teams for their meticulous work and commitment to achieving excellence in defense technology.

Dr. Samir V Kamat, the Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, also expressed his appreciation for the teams involved in the successful trials. He hailed the event as a major milestone in building the operational capability of the Indian Army and enhancing the nation’s self-reliance in defense technologies.

The MRSAM system is developed jointly by DRDO and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), showcasing a successful collaboration between India and Israel in advancing military technology. The system represents a leap forward in India’s air defense capabilities and is expected to play a crucial role in ensuring the safety and security of the nation’s airspace. As the Indian Army continues to modernize its forces, the integration of such advanced weaponry promises to significantly strengthen India’s defense posture.

With these successful flight tests, India has reaffirmed its position as a strong military power in the region. The MRSAM will be a crucial asset in the Indian Army’s arsenal, providing a formidable defense against aerial threats. These achievements underscore the growing capabilities of the DRDO and its contributions to strengthening the defense infrastructure of India.