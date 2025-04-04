Left Menu

Naxalites Surrender in Sukma Before Amit Shah's Visit

Four hardcore Naxalites surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district with a cumulative reward of Rs 20 lakh on their heads, citing disappointment with Maoist ideology. The surrender occurred hours before Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit. The state government assisted in their rehabilitation under its policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sukma | Updated: 04-04-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 18:08 IST
  • India

In a significant development, four hardcore Naxalites with a cumulative reward of Rs 20 lakh have surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, marking a major setback to the Maoist movement in the region. The surrender comes just hours before Union Home Minister Amit Shah's scheduled visit to the state, adding even more significance to the event.

According to Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan, the Naxalites, including a woman, cited growing disillusionment with the hollow Maoist ideology and internal strife within the organization as reasons for their surrender. They also expressed concern over atrocities against local tribals. The state government's 'Niyad Nellanar' initiative, which focuses on development in remote villages, reportedly impressed them.

Among the surrendered ultras, Santosh Barse and Arun alias Madvi Hurra carried rewards of Rs 8 lakh each, while Sodhi Mukka and Madvi Roshni had Rs 2 lakh each on their heads. The state government provided them Rs 50,000 each for immediate assistance, and further rehabilitation will be carried out as per policy. As of 2024, a total of 792 Naxalites have surrendered in Bastar, as per police reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

