Unplugging Love: Chhattisgarh Community's Unique Engagement Rule

In Chhattisgarh's Balod district, a community has implemented a ban on private phone conversations between engaged couples, aiming to reduce break-ups before marriage. The decision, however, has sparked divided opinions, with some supporting the move for societal benefit and others advocating for personal freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balod | Updated: 19-02-2026 18:39 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 18:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Sen community in Chhattisgarh's Balod district has introduced a ban on private phone conversations between engaged couples until marriage, citing a rise in early relationship break-ups. This measure aims to curb misunderstandings and maintain social harmony within their approximately 250,000-strong population.

While some, like local resident Sakshi, support the initiative for preserving family unity, others, including journalist Poonam Ritu Sen, criticize it as a restriction on personal freedom and relationship understanding. This controversial regulation reflects broader community efforts to manage modern relationship dynamics within traditional frameworks.

In addition to the communication ban, the community plans to address other cultural practices, such as the sister-in-law's shoe-hiding tradition, to prevent potential conflicts. There are ongoing discussions about approaching faith divergence as well, showcasing the community's proactive approach to perceived societal issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

