Chhattisgarh Electrifies Progress: Ambitious Energy Plans Unveiled

Chhattisgarh's energy infrastructure has reached a significant milestone, boasting a total installed power capacity of over 30,600 MW and serving more than 6.5 million electricity consumers. This was revealed by Dr. Rohit Yadav, Secretary of the state's energy department, during a press conference.

Highlighting substantial achievements in energy production, transmission, and distribution, Dr. Yadav pointed to a robust action plan underway for future growth. The state currently harnesses thermal, hydropower, and renewable energy resources, with thermal power dominating the 30,671.7 MW installed capacity.

In a bid to reduce carbon emissions, the government is steering towards a net zero target through renewable energy development. MoUs have been signed to establish new projects amounting to 32,100 MW, promising Rs 3.4 lakh crore investment, furthering the state's ambition to become India's energy hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)