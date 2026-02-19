From Jungle to Mainstream: The Story of Bhupathi's Surrender

In a dramatic turn, former Naxalite leader Mallojula Venugopal Rao, known as Bhupathi, has surrendered after four decades in the dense jungles of Central India. The decision comes as he witnessed the loss of comrades and realized the ineffectiveness of armed struggle in bringing about social change.

Bhupathi's surrender along with 60 Maoist cadres in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli marks a significant shift in the ideological battlefront. In an exclusive interview, he expressed that exploitation drives people towards revolution, urging systemic reforms to eliminate the need for Naxalism.

Despite his past as a fierce revolutionary, Bhupathi, who hails from a Brahmin family, has acknowledged the movement's disconnect from the people. Now embracing the mainstream, he reflects on a journey rooted in ideological conviction and shaped by personal sacrifices.

