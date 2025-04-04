Bihar's Prohibition Struggles: The Cost of Illicit Liquor

Bihar has witnessed the tragic deaths of 190 people stemming from the consumption of illicit liquor since a statewide prohibition was enacted in April 2016 under the Nitish Kumar government. Despite ongoing crackdowns, smuggling continues across the state.

According to Vinod Singh Gunjiyal, secretary of the Department of Prohibition, Excise and Registration, these incidents have been reported from districts including Saran, Siwan, Gaya, Bhojpur, Buxar, and Gopalganj. Over 9.36 lakh cases linked to prohibition violations have resulted in the arrest of 14.32 lakh individuals since 2016.

Authorities have seized 3.86 crore bulk liters of liquor and 1.40 lakh vehicles. Efforts include using drones and sniffer dogs to catch offenders. The department also raised Rs 340.55 crore by auctioning seized vehicles and expanded 'e-nibandhan' for easier land and flat registration applications.

(With inputs from agencies.)