AIMIM Protests Against Controversial Waqf Amendment

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) protestors took to the streets on Friday to oppose the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

Protestors argue that the changes proposed in the bill would jeopardize Waqf properties and diminish the Muslim community's control over them. They are calling for the bill's retraction.

Led by AIMIM district president Mohammad Ali, the rally at Ganjgolai saw demonstrators submit a memorandum to district authorities to voice their resistance to the legislative changes.

