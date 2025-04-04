AIMIM Protests Against Controversial Waqf Amendment
AIMIM workers staged a protest in opposition to the Waqf Amendment Bill, claiming it compromises Waqf properties and Muslim community rights. Led by district president Mohammad Ali, the protest at Ganjgolai involved delivering a memorandum to authorities demanding the bill's withdrawal.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 04-04-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 19:55 IST
- Country:
- India
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) protestors took to the streets on Friday to oppose the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill.
Protestors argue that the changes proposed in the bill would jeopardize Waqf properties and diminish the Muslim community's control over them. They are calling for the bill's retraction.
Led by AIMIM district president Mohammad Ali, the rally at Ganjgolai saw demonstrators submit a memorandum to district authorities to voice their resistance to the legislative changes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indonesia's Contentious Military Bill Amendments Spark Protests
Istanbul Erupts in Protest: Mayor's Arrest Sparks Outcry Against Erdogan
Indonesia's Military Bill Sparks Street Protests
Punjab Farmers Clash with Authorities in Ongoing Protest Drama
Farmer Protests Escalate: Leaders Detained and Demonstrations Planned