Tamil Nadu's Judicial Boost: New Courts for POCSO Cases

The Tamil Nadu government is taking a significant step to enhance its judicial infrastructure with plans to establish special courts in 14 districts, specifically for handling cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. This move was announced by the State Law Minister, S Regupathy, on Friday.

The initiative will see these courts being established in the cadre of District Judge in three phases, aiming to expedite the trial process of POCSO cases. Additionally, the government plans to set up an Additional District Court at Valliyoor in Tirunelveli district, as well as other judicial courts in Nilakottai, Sriperumbudur, Avadi, and Srimushnam.

Moreover, Tiruchirappalli is set to gain an Additional Family Court, further expanding the state's legal capacity. These developments underscore Tamil Nadu's commitment to improving its legal framework for better justice delivery in child protection and family cases.

