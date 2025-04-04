Monarchy Discourse Lands American Scholar in Legal Trouble

An American scholar is facing legal trouble in Thailand after being accused of defaming the monarchy, an offense that carries a potential 15-year prison sentence.

Paul Chambers, a lecturer at Naresuan University, was served with an arrest warrant at his workplace and will formally address the charges on Tuesday.

The charges relate to a webinar where Chambers discussed the military's role in Thai politics, sparking rare legal action under Thailand's strict lese majeste law.

