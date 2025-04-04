Left Menu

Monarchy Discourse Lands American Scholar in Legal Trouble

Paul Chambers, an American academic in Thailand, faces charges under the lese majeste law after discussing the army's influence in Thai politics. The political science lecturer was summoned by police in Phitsanulok, due to alleged defamation of the monarchy. Such charges are rare for foreigners and could lead to a 15-year sentence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 04-04-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 20:16 IST
Monarchy Discourse Lands American Scholar in Legal Trouble
monarchy
  • Country:
  • Thailand

An American scholar is facing legal trouble in Thailand after being accused of defaming the monarchy, an offense that carries a potential 15-year prison sentence.

Paul Chambers, a lecturer at Naresuan University, was served with an arrest warrant at his workplace and will formally address the charges on Tuesday.

The charges relate to a webinar where Chambers discussed the military's role in Thai politics, sparking rare legal action under Thailand's strict lese majeste law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025