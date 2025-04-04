Monarchy Discourse Lands American Scholar in Legal Trouble
Paul Chambers, an American academic in Thailand, faces charges under the lese majeste law after discussing the army's influence in Thai politics. The political science lecturer was summoned by police in Phitsanulok, due to alleged defamation of the monarchy. Such charges are rare for foreigners and could lead to a 15-year sentence.
- Thailand
An American scholar is facing legal trouble in Thailand after being accused of defaming the monarchy, an offense that carries a potential 15-year prison sentence.
Paul Chambers, a lecturer at Naresuan University, was served with an arrest warrant at his workplace and will formally address the charges on Tuesday.
The charges relate to a webinar where Chambers discussed the military's role in Thai politics, sparking rare legal action under Thailand's strict lese majeste law.
