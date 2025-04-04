Left Menu

Telangana Challenges Andhra's Invasive Water Projects

Telangana's Irrigation Minister, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, announced plans to escalate a legal challenge to the Supreme Court against Andhra Pradesh's proposed lift irrigation projects. The schemes allegedly violate established laws and could adversely affect water availability in Telangana, including for irrigation and drinking purposes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-04-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 22:08 IST
Telangana Challenges Andhra's Invasive Water Projects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government is gearing up to take its water dispute with Andhra Pradesh to the Supreme Court. State Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy announced plans to challenge the neighboring state's proposed Rayalaseema and Banakacharla lift irrigation schemes.

Reddy alleges these projects violate established rules and pose a threat to Telangana's water resources, impacting both irrigation and drinking water supplies. He plans to discuss the legal strategy with the Advocate General and other officials imminently.

The controversy centers around Andhra's ambitious endeavor to link Godavari and Krishna rivers via a costly lift irrigation project, which, as Reddy warns, could negatively impact Telangana's temple town of Bhadrachalam. The Andhra government is accused of contravening the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, and previous tribunal orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025