Telangana Challenges Andhra's Invasive Water Projects

The Telangana government is gearing up to take its water dispute with Andhra Pradesh to the Supreme Court. State Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy announced plans to challenge the neighboring state's proposed Rayalaseema and Banakacharla lift irrigation schemes.

Reddy alleges these projects violate established rules and pose a threat to Telangana's water resources, impacting both irrigation and drinking water supplies. He plans to discuss the legal strategy with the Advocate General and other officials imminently.

The controversy centers around Andhra's ambitious endeavor to link Godavari and Krishna rivers via a costly lift irrigation project, which, as Reddy warns, could negatively impact Telangana's temple town of Bhadrachalam. The Andhra government is accused of contravening the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, and previous tribunal orders.

