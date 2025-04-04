Indian Navy Launches Strategic Naval Conference at Karwar

The Indian Navy is poised to host the first phase of its commanders' conference at the Karwar naval base in Karnataka. The event, scheduled for Saturday, will be attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who will inaugurate the Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) Sagar as part of the MAHASAGAR initiative aimed at fostering regional maritime cooperation.

The IOS Sagar, with 'Sunayna' emblazoned on its hull, is set to commence its deployment to the south-western Indian Ocean Region, supported by a diverse crew from India and nine allied nations. The ship's journey underscores India's commitment to facilitating regional security and enhancing naval collaboration.

In addition to the ship's flag-off, Singh's agenda includes the inauguration of several maritime infrastructures under Project 'Seabird.' The conference will also deliberate on the Indian Navy's future strategy and operational readiness, reinforcing India's stature as a pivotal security partner in the Indian Ocean Region.

