Left Menu

Indian Navy Launches Strategic Naval Conference at Karwar

The Indian Navy's naval commanders' conference kicks off at Karwar, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagging off the Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) Sagar under the MAHASAGAR initiative, aiming to enhance regional cooperation. The conference will cover strategic maritime infrastructure and the operational readiness of the Indian Navy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 22:23 IST
Indian Navy Launches Strategic Naval Conference at Karwar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy is poised to host the first phase of its commanders' conference at the Karwar naval base in Karnataka. The event, scheduled for Saturday, will be attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who will inaugurate the Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) Sagar as part of the MAHASAGAR initiative aimed at fostering regional maritime cooperation.

The IOS Sagar, with 'Sunayna' emblazoned on its hull, is set to commence its deployment to the south-western Indian Ocean Region, supported by a diverse crew from India and nine allied nations. The ship's journey underscores India's commitment to facilitating regional security and enhancing naval collaboration.

In addition to the ship's flag-off, Singh's agenda includes the inauguration of several maritime infrastructures under Project 'Seabird.' The conference will also deliberate on the Indian Navy's future strategy and operational readiness, reinforcing India's stature as a pivotal security partner in the Indian Ocean Region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025