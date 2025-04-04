India and Sri Lanka Cement Ties with Ambitious Plans
India and Sri Lanka aim to finalize 10 ambitious agreements focused on defense, energy security, and digital collaboration after discussions between PM Narendra Modi and President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. The visit marks Modi's first to Sri Lanka since 2019 and signifies strengthening bilateral relationships amid Sri Lanka's economic recovery.
India and Sri Lanka are anticipated to establish 10 significant agreements, enhancing cooperation in defense, energy security, and digital sectors following high-level talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.
Prime Minister Modi arrived in Colombo to a warm reception by top Sri Lankan ministers, marking his first visit to the nation since 2019. The visit coincides with Sri Lanka's slow economic recovery from a severe crisis, during which India lent significant financial support.
The leaders are set to discuss defense cooperation, energy frameworks, and digital collaboration. Key agreements on debt restructuring, a currency swap, and solar energy projects are also anticipated. This visit represents a pivotal moment in India-Sri Lanka relations, indicating a promising future of bilateral cooperation.
