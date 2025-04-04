Left Menu

India and Sri Lanka Cement Ties with Ambitious Plans

India and Sri Lanka aim to finalize 10 ambitious agreements focused on defense, energy security, and digital collaboration after discussions between PM Narendra Modi and President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. The visit marks Modi's first to Sri Lanka since 2019 and signifies strengthening bilateral relationships amid Sri Lanka's economic recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 04-04-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 22:30 IST
India and Sri Lanka Cement Ties with Ambitious Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

India and Sri Lanka are anticipated to establish 10 significant agreements, enhancing cooperation in defense, energy security, and digital sectors following high-level talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Colombo to a warm reception by top Sri Lankan ministers, marking his first visit to the nation since 2019. The visit coincides with Sri Lanka's slow economic recovery from a severe crisis, during which India lent significant financial support.

The leaders are set to discuss defense cooperation, energy frameworks, and digital collaboration. Key agreements on debt restructuring, a currency swap, and solar energy projects are also anticipated. This visit represents a pivotal moment in India-Sri Lanka relations, indicating a promising future of bilateral cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025